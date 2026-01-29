UN: Gaza could reach a turning point as second phase of ceasefire begins

29 January 2026 09:58 (UTC+04:00)

By AzerNEWS Staff

The United Nations has said the situation in Gaza could represent a “potential turning point”, while warning that major political, security and humanitarian challenges persist.

Ramiz Alakbarov, Deputy Special Coordinator for the Middle East Peace Process, told the UN Security Council via video link on Wednesday that the launch of the second phase of US President Donald Trump’s 20-point Comprehensive Plan to end the Gaza conflict could help stabilise the fragile ceasefire.

Speaking during the Council session, Alakbarov said the establishment of supporting governance mechanisms — including the National Committee for the Administration of Gaza and the Office of the Senior Representative for Gaza — marked an important step towards strengthening the ceasefire and preparing for post-conflict governance.

“There is a potential turning point for Gaza and a real opportunity for a better future, but uncertainty remains high,” he said.

Alakbarov noted that he had recently returned from Cairo, where he held discussions with representatives of the National Committee for the Administration of Gaza on how the United Nations could support the delivery of basic services, humanitarian assistance and early recovery efforts in line with UN Security Council Resolution 2803.

He stressed that the demilitarisation of Gaza and the establishment of credible security arrangements were essential prerequisites for the effective functioning of the National Committee.

Commenting on the humanitarian situation, the senior UN official said that nearly the entire population of Gaza continues to depend on aid. Heavy rainfall and cold weather have further worsened conditions for approximately 1.5 million displaced people who remain without adequate shelter.

He added that humanitarian operations are still constrained by an unstable security environment, restrictions on the entry of goods, delays at crossing points and a limited number of authorised routes, preventing aid agencies from operating at the scale required.

Despite the ceasefire currently in place, Alakbarov warned that air strikes, shelling and armed clashes have continued across Gaza, resulting in civilian casualties.

“The implementation of the second phase of the ceasefire plan is critical and requires strong collective commitment,” he said. “It represents a real opportunity to lay the foundations for a more stable and secure future for both Palestinians and Israelis.”