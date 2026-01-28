Mansory tuners transform exclusive hypercar

28 January 2026 23:30 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

Luxury tuning company Mansory has revealed a special edition of the Koenigsegg Jesko Attack, one of the most exclusive hypercars in the world. With only 125 units produced and a price tag of around $3 million, this particular model has been customized for a client from the Middle East, Azernews reports.

The Mansory Koenigsegg Jesko Attack features a striking sand-colored exterior and nearly 20 new carbon fiber components. These include a redesigned front splitter, aerodynamic canards, door linings, and a carbon hood insert with ventilation grilles, along with new side skirts and other aerodynamic elements.

At the rear, Mansory has added updated wing end plates, a full-width carbon lining, and a new diffuser with a central brake light inspired by Formula 1 cars. While the company has not disclosed exactly how these modifications will impact the Jesko Attack’s aerodynamics, the hypercar is already capable of potentially reaching speeds of up to 500 km/h.

The car also boasts blacked-out wheels, color-matched brake calipers, and an interior trimmed in turquoise leather, giving it a unique and luxurious finish.

The Koenigsegg Jesko Attack is named after Jesko von Koenigsegg, the founder’s father, and is engineered for extreme speed and track performance, making Mansory’s customization one of the most exclusive hypercar projects in recent years.

This bespoke model shows how luxury tuning firms are pushing the boundaries of automotive design, blending extreme performance with personal style and unmatched exclusivity.