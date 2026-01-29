Azerbaijan launches Zangezur power line to connect Nakhchivan to national grid and Europe

29 January 2026 11:58 (UTC+04:00)

Nazrin Abdul Read more

Construction has begun on the Zangezur transmission line aimed at integrating the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic into Azerbaijan’s unified electricity system and forming part of the Azerbaijan–Türkiye–Europe international energy corridor, Azernews reports.

Under instructions from the President of Azerbaijan, AzerEnerji is building a double-circuit 330-kilovolt high-voltage transmission line with a capacity of 1,000 megawatts. The project includes a 74-kilometer section from Jabrayil to Aghband and a parallel 105-kilometer line extending from Nakhchivan to the Ordubad border.

The transmission line is being laid along the Araz River and across mountainous and rocky terrain, requiring complex engineering solutions amid challenging relief and harsh climatic conditions.

At the next stage of the project, an additional 44-kilometer transmission line will be constructed across the Zangezur corridor and connected to the Aghband–Ordubad line. In parallel, a new 330 kV substation will be built in Nakhchivan city. A 49-hectare land plot has already been allocated for the facility, and mobilization works are underway.

As a continuation of the Azerbaijan–Türkiye–Europe energy corridor project, another strategic phase is planned. This includes the construction of a 400 kV transmission line stretching 230 kilometers from Nakhchivan to Türkiye, as well as the country’s first-ever converter substation operating at the 400 kV voltage class.

The project is of strategic importance, ensuring Nakhchivan’s full integration into Azerbaijan’s national power grid, eliminating the region’s dependence on foreign countries for frequency regulation, and creating new opportunities for access to European energy markets. It is regarded as one of the largest and most significant energy projects in Azerbaijan’s history.