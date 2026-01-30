Azerbaijan's Sea Breeze mega project presented in UK [PHOTOS]

30 January 2026 13:39 (UTC+04:00)

Nazrin Abdul

A presentation of Azerbaijan’s Sea Breeze “city of the future” mega infrastructure project, located along the Caspian Sea coast, was held at the Embassy of Azerbaijan in the United Kingdom.

The Embassy told Azernews that the event brought together more than 100 guests, including representatives of UK-based real estate and investment companies, banks and financial institutions, business leaders, members of the diplomatic corps, and government officials.

During the presentation, Emin Agalarov, founder of Sea Breeze, provided an overview of the project, its future development prospects, and plans for the coming years. He emphasized that expanding the Sea Breeze project remains a key priority and outlined progress made under its new development phases.

Agalarov noted that cooperation agreements have been reached with a number of international brands and hotel chains, with related construction work already underway. He also highlighted rapid progress on Half Moon Island, a core component of Sea Breeze, adding that half of the island is expected to be completed by the summer.

He further announced that Europe’s largest and the world’s fifth-largest casino is being built within the Sea Breeze complex. In addition, the project already includes two schools, a kindergarten, an arts center, and a hospital, reinforcing its vision as a fully integrated urban environment.

Agalarov underlined that investment opportunities at Sea Breeze are being developed in parallel with construction. According to him, the project’s sales and leasing models are designed to ensure long-term profitability, while its service and management system aims to minimize seasonality and provide investors with stable and sustainable returns.

Speaking at the event, Darren Comber, CEO of architectural firm Scott Brownrigg, said that Sea Breeze is not merely a residential development but is being shaped as a new city in scale, aligned with Azerbaijan’s national development priorities. He added that the project’s master plan is based on the principles of Azerbaijan’s 2030 development agenda.

In his remarks, Ambassador of Azerbaijan to the UK Elin Suleymanov highlighted the country’s rapid development under the leadership of President Ilham Aliyev, noting that large-scale projects such as Sea Breeze clearly reflect Azerbaijan’s broader economic progress. He invited event participants to visit Azerbaijan and explore the country’s ongoing projects firsthand.

The presentation also featured a promotional video of Sea Breeze, alongside information on the Sky Breeze mountain resort concept and the Sea Breeze Uzbekistan project. Guests were provided with brochures and magazines detailing the development. The Sea Breeze “city of the future” mega project attracted strong interest from attendees.