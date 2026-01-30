Trump warns UK against deepening business ties with China

30 January 2026 13:03 (UTC+04:00)

Nazrin Abdul

US President Donald Trump has warned that it would be “very dangerous” for the UK to deepen business ties with China, as Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer continues his visit to Beijing aimed at resetting bilateral relations, Azernews reports, citing foreign media.

Trump’s comments followed the announcement of new UK–China agreements to boost trade and investment after Sir Keir met Chinese President Xi Jinping during his three-day trip. Downing Street said the US had been informed in advance about the visit and noted that Trump himself is expected to travel to China in April.

Trump also issued a similar warning to Canada, describing closer economic engagement with China as “even more dangerous,” and reiterated his threat to impose tariffs if Ottawa proceeds with China-related deals.

Meanwhile, Sir Keir said UK–China relations were in a “good, strong place,” describing his meetings with Xi as productive and saying they delivered the level of engagement the UK had hoped for.

Key outcomes of the visit include visa-free travel arrangements, reduced whisky tariffs, and a £10.9bn AstraZeneca investment in manufacturing facilities in China, alongside agreements on cooperation in areas such as organised crime and illegal immigration.