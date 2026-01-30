Azerbaijani skier delivers outstanding result at ski competition in Andorra [PHOTOS]

30 January 2026 13:22 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijan's young skier Chanel Axelsson has delivered an impressive performance at the international ski competition "Trofeu Borrufa," held in Andorra, adding valuable points to her record, Azernews reports, citing the Azerbaijan Winter Sports Federation.

The athlete competed for the first time in the U-14 category and achieved a remarkable result in the giant slalom event.

Among 55 competitors representing 17 countries, Chanel secured an outstanding 5th place, demonstrating strong skill and potential on the international stage.

Chanel Axelsson's success at such a notable event signals a bright future for the Azerbaijani athlete as she continues to develop in the sport.

The Trofeu Borrufa is a prestigious international youth alpine skiing event held every year in Andorra since 1993.

The event is designed for competitors in the U14 (13–14 years old) and U16 (15–16 years old) age groups. Skiers take part in multiple disciplines, including Slalom, Giant Slalom, Super-G, and a special National Team Event conducted in a parallel slalom format.

The event is often seen as a first introduction to high-level international racing for many future professional skiers.

The Azerbaijan Winter Sports Federation, established on January 31, 2022, is the country's main body for developing winter sports.

The federation aims to promote disciplines such as alpine skiing, ski mountaineering, snowboarding, and figure skating, while supporting national teams and nurturing young athletes.

Since its founding, the federation has gained international recognition, becoming a full member of the International Ski and Snowboard Federation (FIS) in 2025.

It has also helped bring major events to Azerbaijan, including competitions at the Shahdag Tourism Center and continues to expand grassroots participation in winter sports nationwide.

In January 2026, the Azerbaijan Winter Sports Federation, in partnership with Shahdag Tourism Center, hosted the Azerbaijan Open International Alpine Skiing Tournament.

This large-scale event is part of the FIS (International Ski Federation) calendar, attracting elite athletes from around the world.

The tournament drew 20 female athletes from countries such as Azerbaijan, Switzerland, Hungary, Slovenia, Georgia, Hong Kong, Saudi Arabia, Turkiye, Nepal, and Uzbekistan. Representing the host country was Anastasiya Papatoma, an accomplished alpine skier.