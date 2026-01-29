Azerbaijan, EU to launch feasibility study for Nakhchivan railway project [PHOTOS]

29 January 2026 17:20 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijan and the European Union (EU) have agreed to begin preparing a feasibility study for the Nakhchivan railway project, in cooperation with the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD), Azernews reports.

The agreement was reached under the framework of the Global Gateway initiative and the recently presented Interregional Connectivity Programme, aiming to strengthen partnership and foster sustainable development.

The Nakhchivan railway project is expected to improve mobility and economic flows within Azerbaijan and the wider region. It forms part of the broader Trans-Caspian Transport Corridor, designed to connect Europe and Central Asia with a planned transit time of 15 days.

Officials highlighted that diversified, reliable, and stable transport routes between Europe and Asia serve mutual strategic interests and reduce the risks of overdependence on single corridors.

The feasibility study and future projects, supported by innovative financial instruments as well as bilateral and regional programmes, are expected to:

Strengthen economic relations between Azerbaijan and the EU

Diversify the Azerbaijani economy

Create skills and jobs

Promote inclusive and sustainable development in rural areas

This initiative marks a significant step in Azerbaijan’s efforts to enhance regional connectivity while integrating into pan-European transport networks.

