WhatsApp adds paid plans

29 January 2026 22:23 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

WhatsApp is developing several paid subscription options, according to updates found in the beta version of its Android app. In the latest build, version 2.26.4.8, available to members of the Google Play Beta program, signs point to the preparation of an additional paid tier with exclusive features, Azernews reports.

Earlier, WhatsApp had already revealed plans to introduce a separate subscription in Europe and the UK that removes ads from the Updates tab. This plan would allow users to view statuses without advertisements or promoted channels. Importantly, the subscription would remain optional and would not affect the messenger’s core functionality.

Now, the company appears to be working on another premium plan focused on enhanced customization and advanced features. Subscribers would gain access to tools designed to personalize the app, including premium sticker packs, new chat themes, the ability to pin more than three chats, separate ringtone sets for messages, and even alternative app icons.

The price of the new subscription has not yet been announced and is expected to vary by country. According to WBI, the feature set may change before the official launch, and additional features could be added over time based on user feedback.

This premium subscription will exist separately from the ad-free plan for the Updates tab. Both options will remain voluntary, and WhatsApp has emphasized that its privacy policy will not change—core messaging features and personal chats will continue to be available for free.

WhatsApp has long resisted paid features, relying instead on simplicity and privacy as its main selling points. The move toward optional subscriptions suggests a broader industry trend, as messaging platforms increasingly look for new revenue streams without compromising end-to-end encryption or user trust.