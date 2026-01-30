Azeri Light oil prices rise sharply at Augusta and Ceyhan ports
The price of Azerbaijan’s Azeri Light crude oil at Italy’s Augusta port rose by $2.52, or 3.58 percent, compared to the previous level, reaching $72.89 per barrel on a CIF basis, Azernews reports.
At Türkiye’s Ceyhan port, the FOB price of a barrel of Azeri Light increased by $2.54, or 3.75 percent, to $70.31.
Meanwhile, the price of Urals crude climbed by $2.54, or 6.5 percent, compared to the previous figure, reaching $41.64 per barrel.
The price of Dated Brent crude, produced in the North Sea, also rose, increasing by $2.36, or 3.37 percent, to $72.36 per barrel.
It should be noted that Azerbaijan’s 2026 state budget is based on an assumed average oil price of $65 per barrel.
Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.
Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.
By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.
You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper
Thank you!