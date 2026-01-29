EU approves €20 million non-lethal military aid package for Armenia

29 January 2026 18:18 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

European Union ambassadors have approved a €20 million package of non-lethal military assistance for Armenia, marking the largest support package the EU has ever provided to the country under the European Peace Facility (EPF), Azernews reports.

According to RFE/RL Europe editor Rikard Jozwiak, the assistance will include medical equipment for the Armenian Armed Forces. The package was initially proposed in the spring of last year but remained blocked for several months due to a veto by Hungary.

Budapest, whose government under Prime Minister Viktor Orban maintains close relations with Azerbaijan, had insisted that a similar offer should also be extended to Baku. Hungary announced in December that it would lift its veto, clearing the way for approval of the aid.

The European Peace Facility, established five years ago, is used by Brussels to finance military training missions and the provision of military equipment to non-EU countries. Armenia first received EPF support in 2024, when it was allocated €10 million.

EU officials have indicated that Brussels intends to increase support for Armenia ahead of the country’s parliamentary elections in June, amid concerns that Russia may seek to pressure Yerevan to alter its pro-Western political course.