Russia, Ukraine reach preliminary agreement to halt strikes on energy infrastructure

29 January 2026 15:35 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

Media reports say Russia and Ukraine have reached a preliminary agreement to ban strikes on energy infrastructure, marking a potential pause in one of the war’s most damaging fronts. According to Russian media, starting today, military personnel from both sides would be prohibited from attacking energy facilities, a step toward limiting destruction to civilian power grids and other critical systems, Azernews reports.

So far, there has been no official confirmation from either the Russian or Ukrainian governments on the details of this reported agreement. Ukrainian sources have not yet publicly acknowledged the pact, and defense officials in Kyiv had not commented at the time of reporting.

The idea of an energy infrastructure ceasefire is not new. In March 2025, U.S.-mediated talks led to an understanding for a limited halt to strikes on energy targets, including electricity grids, aimed at protecting civilian life and infrastructure. At that time, both sides expressed varying interpretations of the scope and timing of such an agreement.

However, past efforts have been fragile and hard to enforce. During earlier truce attempts, both sides accused each other of violations, and the ceasefires often broke down quickly amid broader hostilities.

Even if this preliminary energy ceasefire is real, its durability remains uncertain. Previous agreements, including U.S.-brokered pauses in attacks, struggled due to disagreements over scope, enforcement mechanisms and mutual trust. Without robust verification and enforcement, it is unlikely that either side, especially Russia ,given past patterns, would fully adhere to such terms for an extended period. True progress will depend on political will, third-party monitoring, and broader de-escalation efforts that go beyond isolated infrastructure protections.