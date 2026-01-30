Nicki Minaj joins Trump event, unveils $1 million Gold Card residency

30 January 2026 18:41 (UTC+04:00)

Nazrin Abdul Read more

Famous rapper Nicki Minaj has revealed that she received Donald Trump’s $1 million Gold Card, which grants her permanent U.S. residency, Azernews reports, citing foreign media. On Wednesday, she declared herself Trump’s “number one fan” while displaying the visa at an event in the nation’s capital.

The star was invited on stage by President Trump during a gathering promoting the so-called “Trump Accounts”, a program designed to provide trust funds for children. Minaj expressed her support for the initiative, which aims to help families save for their children’s futures.

Previously a critic of Trump’s hardline immigration policies, Minaj, who immigrated to the U.S. with her parents as a child, has in recent years praised the president’s leadership. Her endorsement marks a notable shift in her public political stance.

The appearance comes amid ongoing protests following several controversial actions by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), including incidents that have resulted in fatalities, underscoring the ongoing tensions around U.S. immigration policy.