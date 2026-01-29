National Carpet Museum to present group exhibition

29 January 2026 15:05 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova

The Azerbaijan National Carpet Museum will host a group exhibition titled "Aether" starting January 30, Azernews reports.

The event will feature artworks created by students from the "LèRami" art studio, led by Ramila Shamilova, a member of the Azerbaijan Artists' Union.

A total of 85 pieces by 35 artists will be on display, highlighting the variety and individuality of the students' artistic expressions.

Both adults and children will take part in the exhibition, demonstrating their creative talents.

The exhibition will be open to visitors until February 1.

Founded in 1967, the National Carpet Museum holds more than 14,000 exhibits of the finest Azerbaijani carpets. Initiated by eminent carpet artist Latif Karimov, the museum is beautiful inside and out.

The museum's new building is designed in the form of a rolled carpet. Now, the museum hosts multiple events, including international symposiums, conferences, and various exhibitions.

In 2019, the museum received national status for its significant contribution to promoting Azerbaijani carpet weaving art.

In 2020, the Carpet Museum enriched its collection with a beautiful pile of carpets purchased by the Culture Ministry at the Sartirana Textile Show in Italy.

The 19th-century Guba carpet "Ugakh" was donated to the Carpet Museum, while the Garabagh carpet "Chelebi" enriched the collection of the museum's Shusha branch.

For four years, the Carpet Museum won the Travellers' Choice Awards. The award proves once again that the professional activity of the National Carpet Museum is highly appreciated by visitors from all over the world.