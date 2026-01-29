Türkiye emerges as global broadcasting hub with TÜRKSAT 6A launch

29 January 2026 18:55 (UTC+04:00)

By News Centre

Türkiye has reached a new milestone in global broadcasting, with the total number of television channels broadcasting via TÜRKSAT satellites climbing to 532—a record in the past decade. Speaking on the achievement, Minister of Transport and Infrastructure Abdulkadir Uraloğlu said, “In just the past year, we have achieved a 20 percent increase in the number of channels, transforming Türkiye into a global broadcasting hub.”

In a written statement, Uraloğlu highlighted that the commissioning of Türkiye’s indigenous and national communications satellite, Türksat 6A—considered the country’s most strategic move in space—has elevated TÜRKSAT to the status of a global broadcasting powerhouse, now operating six active satellites.

“TÜRKSAT satellites now reach over 5.5 billion people across more than 110 countries,” Uraloğlu emphasized, noting that Türksat 6A has extended coverage to the farthest corners of the globe.

Pointing to the combination of sovereign control in space and technological export capability, he said, “Today, TÜRKSAT is not just a satellite operator; it has become a trusted and preferred technology brand internationally.”

Uraloğlu also underscored that TÜRKSAT’s international credibility is reflected in the growth of foreign channels carried via its satellites. He provided the following statistics: “At the end of 2020, the number of foreign-origin channels was 114. Over the past five years, we have increased this figure by 50 percent to 171. This growth illustrates the historic momentum Türkiye has achieved in satellite service exports. From Europe to Central Asia, from the Middle East to Africa and the depths of South Asia, the world’s voice now rises via TÜRKSAT. Our satellites have evolved from being regional players to becoming influential platforms in the global broadcasting league.”

Highlighting Türksat 6A’s role in creating new opportunities, Uraloğlu said the satellite has opened a “new chapter in South Asia.” He noted that the launch of Türksat 6A has led to rapid and significant agreements in the region: “Through a contract with a Dubai-based company, we began offering direct commercial services via Türksat 6A for the first time. Following this, we integrated 50 channels from Freesat Lanka, a leading platform in Sri Lanka, into our system. These projects are the tangible results of Türkiye’s technology diplomacy, bringing high value-added foreign currency to the country. Türksat 6A, a product of our domestic manufacturing capability, has proven to be an invaluable asset for our nation, repaying its investment cost multiple times through technology and service exports.”

Reiterating the record-breaking achievement, Uraloğlu stated, “With the total number of television channels broadcasting via TÜRKSAT satellites now at 532, we have broken a 10-year record. In the past year alone, we have achieved a 20 percent increase in channel numbers, making Türkiye a global broadcasting hub. This represents the highest annual growth rate in TÜRKSAT’s broadcasting history. With its advanced technology and uninterrupted service quality, TÜRKSAT satellites will continue to be the most reliable destination for global broadcasters. Türkiye is steadily advancing its vision of leading the space age in transport and communications.”