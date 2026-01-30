Eurovision to mark its anniversary with first-ever live tour across Europe

30 January 2026 14:47 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

To celebrate the 70th anniversary of the Eurovision Song Contest, organizers are launching the first-ever Eurovision Song Contest Live Tour, a major summer tour across ten European cities running from June 15 to July 2, 2026, Azernews reports.

The tour will feature Eurovision icons from past years alongside artists who will compete in the grand final of the anniversary contest in Vienna. Organizers have also promised special guest appearances, which will be announced separately in each city, adding a unique surprise to every show.

The official Eurovision website has confirmed several legendary performers for the tour, including Helena Paparizou, the 2005 Eurovision winner for Greece who also finished third in 2001; Johnny Logan, the only artist to win Eurovision twice, representing Ireland in 1980 and 1987; Lordi, Finland's 2006 winners; Katrina and the Waves, the UK's 1997 winner; Verka Serduchka, who placed second for Ukraine in 2007; Guy Sebastian, who finished fifth for Australia in 2015; and Alessandra, who placed fifth for Norway in 2023.

The show will feature new songs from Eurovision 2026 contestants as well as special cover versions of the contest's most iconic hits, celebrating 70 years of Eurovision history. So far, Azerbaijani artists who have represented their country in Eurovision have not been announced among the tour's participants.

The 70th Eurovision Song Contest will be held in Vienna, Austria, in May 2026 after Austria's victory at last year's contest in Basel with JJ's song "Wasted Love."

Vienna is hosting Eurovision for the third time, having previously hosted in 1967 and 2015, and this year's live shows will take place at the Wiener Stadthalle arena with the first semi‑final on May 12, the second semi‑final on May 14, and the grand final on May 16.

It is noteworthy that Azerbaijan reached the Top 5 in five consecutive contests - 3rd in 2009, 5th in 2010, 1st in 2011, 4th in 2012, and 2nd in 2013.

On 4 February 2025, ITV announced that Mamagama was internally chosen to represent Azerbaijan in the Eurovision Song Contest 2025 in Basel, Switzerland, with the song "Run with U".

Mamagama performed in the first semifinal on 13 May 2025, where they failed to qualify for the grand final.

Azerbaijan has confirmed that it will take part in the Eurovision Song Contest 2026, which will be held in Vienna, Austria. The country's public broadcaster İctimai Television (İTV) has officially stated participation in the event.

According to the official draw results, Azerbaijan’s representative will perform in the first half of the second semi-final on May 14, 2026, at the festival venue in Vienna's Wiener Stadthalle. However, the name of the artist and the song has not yet been officially announced by İTV.