Afghanistan launches first cancer hospital

By Alimat Aliyeva

Afghanistan’s Ministry of Public Health on Thursday inaugurated the country’s first national cancer treatment hospital in the capital, Kabul. The new 200-bed facility is intended to reduce the need for patients to travel abroad for diagnosis and treatment, Azernews reports, citing foreign media.

The inauguration ceremony was led by Public Health Minister Mawlawi Noor Jalal Jalali, who described the opening of the hospital as the realization of a long-held goal.

“It is a great pleasure to inaugurate the national cancer treatment hospital together,” Jalali said. “This was our dream, achieved through joint efforts, and we will continue working to provide standardized, high-quality medical services to our people.”

He noted that many Afghan cancer patients have long been forced to seek care overseas, often facing serious challenges such as visa restrictions, high costs, and long waiting times. “For this reason, we are committed to expanding medical facilities inside the country and ending the necessity of traveling abroad for treatment,” the minister added.

Until now, many Afghan patients traveled to neighboring countries such as Pakistan, India, or Iran for cancer care. Health officials hope the new hospital will not only improve access to life-saving treatment but also serve as a training center for Afghan oncologists and medical staff, strengthening the country’s healthcare system in the long term.