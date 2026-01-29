Tesla shifts from S and X to Optimus robots

29 January 2026 20:48 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

Tesla is ending production of its Model S and Model X electric vehicles and will convert its California factory to produce Optimus humanoid robots, Azernews reports.

“It’s time to retire the Model S and X programs with honor, as we shift toward a future focused on autonomy,” Elon Musk said during a conference call broadcast on Tesla’s YouTube channel.

On January 22, speaking at the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Musk revealed that Tesla could begin selling Optimus humanoid robots to the public by the end of 2027. He added that the factory already has several robots performing simple tasks.

The Optimus robots are designed to handle repetitive or physically demanding tasks, from assembly line work to household chores. Musk envisions a future where these robots could significantly reduce labor shortages and transform industries, while Tesla’s transition from luxury EVs to robotics represents a bold pivot from traditional automotive manufacturing to next-generation AI-driven technology.