AWF, NOC collaborate to boost Azerbaijan’s Olympic wrestling prospects [PHOTOS]

29 January 2026 14:18 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova

A meeting has been held between the Azerbaijan Wrestling Federation (AWF) and officials of the National Olympic Committee (NOC) to discuss key ongoing initiatives and future projects, Azernews reports.

The meeting with Jeyhun Rahmanov, Head of the NOC's International Programs Department, focused on several strategically important issues.

During the discussions, the parties reviewed opportunities for coaches to take part in international training and certification programs.

They also examined models for improving national sports systems based on the experience of different countries.

In addition, prospects for joining international projects and programs focused on the development of young athletes were assessed.

Wrestling remains the most widely followed sport in Azerbaijan and is governed by the National Wrestling Federation, established in 1993.

A major turning point in the nation's wrestling legacy came at the Rio Olympic Games, where Azerbaijan distinguished itself as one of only two countries to improve its medal haul across five consecutive Olympic Games.

Azerbaijan's success continued in 2020, when its freestyle wrestlers finished third in the overall medal standings at the Individual World Cup in Serbia, capturing two medals, one silver and one bronze, behind leaders Russia and Turkiye.

Further highlighting the country's strength on the world stage, Osman Nurmagomedov claimed the 92 kg world title at the 2022 World Championships in Belgrade, overcoming a Russian rival in the final.

Most recently, Azerbaijan added to its Olympic record at the 2024 Summer Games, securing three bronze medals in wrestling. Hasrat Jafarov reached the podium in the 67 kg Greco-Roman category, while Giorgi Meshvildishvili (125 kg) and Magomedkhan Magomedov (97 kg) delivered bronze medals in freestyle wrestling.

Since 1992, Azerbaijan National Olympic Committee has worked purposefully and consistently for the dynamic development of sports in the country.

Thanks to President Ilham Aliyev, who has headed the committee since 1997, Azerbaijan has witnessed a rapid development of the Olympic movement.

Much attention is being shown in Azerbaijan to holding international sports competitions.

Major sports events including the first European Games (2015), Islamic Solidarity Games (2017), and the European Youth Olympic Festival (2019) were organized in Azerbaijan.