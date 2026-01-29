Rustam Behrudi's poetry book presented in Baku [PHOTOS]

29 January 2026 15:41 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova

The Baku Book Center hosted the presentation of a new book by renowned Azerbaijani poet Rustam Behrudi titled "Sənin gözlədiyin qərib türk mənəm", Azernews reports.

The event, which brought together prominent figures from literature and culture, admirers of the poet’s work, and readers, attracted great interest and took place in a warm and inspiring atmosphere.

Among the participants were People's Writer of Azerbaijan Anar, People's Poet Sabir Rustamkhanli, Rector of the Azerbaijan University of Languages Kamal Abdulla, scholar Rafiq Aliyev, Chairman of the Azerbaijan Journalists' Union Elchin Shikhli, as well as other well-known personalities and international guests. In their speeches, they shared reflections on the book, highlighting the philosophical depth of Behrudi's poetry, its strong connection to the Turkic world, and its exploration of national identity, memory, and spiritual values.

A special artistic program added a unique ambiance to the evening. Performances by People's Artist Alim Gasimov and renowned singer Araz Elses, a native of South Azerbaijan, were met with great enthusiasm and prolonged applause. The synthesis of poetry and music heightened the emotional impact of the event, making it truly memorable. The evening was hosted by television presenter Saleh Bagirov.

At the conclusion of the event, Rustam Behrudi met with guests, signed copies of his book, and posed for photographs with readers. Filled with words, music, and national spirit, the evening will remain in the memory of attendees as a true celebration of literature and poetry.

Baku Book Center was officially opened to visitors on September 1, 2018. The main goal of the Center is to encourage people in reading book as a bearer of cultural, spiritual values, and useful knowledge.

Here, booklovers can also take part in presentations of books, literary and musical evenings, meetings with cultural and art workers, thematic master classes, and much more.

The Center also organizes events with the participation of international organizations and diplomatic missions.

By the decision of the CIS Executive Committee, Baku Book Center has been awarded the diploma "For the great work in development of domestic book distribution and international book exchange in 2018."