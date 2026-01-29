ADB reviews $2 mln project to strengthen private capital mobilization

29 January 2026 13:36 (UTC+04:00)

Nazrin Abdul

The Asian Development Bank (ADB) is considering a project aimed at supporting the development and implementation of a new metric focused on private capital mobilization, Azernews reports, citing the bank.

The regional project will cover more than 40 countries, including Azerbaijan, Afghanistan, Armenia, Bangladesh, India, Indonesia, China, Pakistan, Türkiye, Vietnam, and others.

According to the information, the total financing allocated for the project amounts to $2 million.

The initiative is designed to support the development of a private capital methodology and its application across various types of projects in ADB member countries. It also seeks to establish ADB’s analytical framework for this methodology, promote knowledge sharing, and strengthen capacity development across all operational departments and member countries.

The project is expected to enhance ADB’s ability to support the private sector by improving the strategic design of operations and expanding capacity for mobilizing private capital. It aligns with the bank’s long-term strategy to promote greater private sector participation in the development of countries across the Asia-Pacific region.