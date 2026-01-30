Int'l Mugham Center promotes ashiq art through new project [PHOTOS]

30 January 2026 17:56 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova

The International Mugham Center has hosted a concert titled "The Voice of the Saz, the Breath of the Word," featuring performances of traditional ashiq music, Azernews reports.

The event was dedicated to the memory of the celebrated master ashiq Edalat Nesibov, honoring his lasting influence on the art form.

Speaking at the event, the director of the International Mugham Center, Honored Artist, and Uzbekistan Cultural Ambassador Sahib Pashazade said that the concert was the first event within the "Sazın səsi, sözün nəfəsi" (The Sound of the Saz, the Breath of the Word) project.

He stated that the project will continue throughout the year with monthly events.

The aim of the project is to present the performance and master-apprentice tradition of classical ashig art to the audience in a stage format. The project is both educational and artistic-aesthetic in nature. The main goal is to convey the historical value of Azerbaijani classical ashig art to a wide audience. It is intended to promote the creativity of master ashigs, provide a platform for young ashigs to perform, and present the folk heritage in a new style on the modern stage.

Professor Asif Rustamli stated that the implementation of such projects is commendable. Ashig Edalet did not only play the saz; he also presented the saz as a cultural phenomenon, made the audience love it, and turned the sound of the saz into a carrier of national memory and spiritual existence.

During the evening hosted by Ilhame Qesebova, PhD in Philology, associate professor, and ashig scholar, it was announced that the concerts of the project will include solo saz performances, examples from our dastans, performance skills, deyişme (poetic duels), and choral lyrics. Here, the ashigs will also recite selected pieces of ashig poetry. In musical performance, our ashigs will prefer classical melodies.

Ashig Chingiz Mehdipour, Ashig Ilham Aslanbeyli, Ashig Shaig Inceli, Ashig Nazim Guliyev, Ashig Elmeddin Mammadli, Ashig Nargile Mehdiyeva, Ashig Eldar Baghirov, Ashig Ali Zeynalabdinov, and Ashig Vuqar Kamandaroglu delighted the audience with their magnificent performances.

Ashiq art in Azerbaijan is a traditional form of musical storytelling where the performer, known as an ashig, sings poetry while playing the saz, a long-necked string instrument. It is one of the most important expressions of Azerbaijani folk culture, combining music, poetry, and oral narrative.

Ashiqs often perform songs that tell stories of love, heroism, social life, and moral values, and their art is based on improvisation, emotional expression, and strong connection with the audience. The tradition is passed down through generations using the master-apprentice system, where experienced ashigs teach younger performers both musical skills and poetic techniques.

Azerbaijani ashiq art has received international recognition through UNESCO. In 2009, UNESCO inscribed Azerbaijani ashiq art on its Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity.

The UNESCO recognition also helps promote ashig art globally, supporting its preservation through cultural programs, festivals, and educational initiatives.