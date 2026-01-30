Kazakhstan wheat exports jump 50% as Central Asia becomes key market

30 January 2026 18:19 (UTC+04:00)

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

Find the plan that suits you best.

Since the start of the 2025–2026 marketing year (September–December), Kazakhstan has exported over 4.1 million tons of wheat, nearly 1.5 times more than during the same period last season, Azernews reports, citing Yevgeni Karabanov, head of the Analytical Committee at the Kazakhstan Grain Union. Karabanov highlighted that December was a record-breaking month for the country’s grain exports. During the month, Kazakhstan supplied...

Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.

Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.

By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.

Subscribe

You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper

Thank you!