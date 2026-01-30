Azernews.Az

Friday January 30 2026

Azerbaijan’s non-oil exports rise 8.1% to $3.6 bln in 2025

30 January 2026 11:48 (UTC+04:00)
Azerbaijan’s non-oil exports rise 8.1% to $3.6 bln in 2025
Nazrin Abdul
Nazrin Abdul
Read more

Azerbaijan’s non-oil exports increased by 8.1% year-on-year to $3.6 billion in January–December 2025, according to the January edition of the Export Review published by the Center for Analysis of Economic Reforms and Communication, Azernews reports. During the same period, food exports rose sharply by...

Find the plan that suits you best.

1 month subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

1.00
Select

3 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

2.00
Select
-33%

6 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

3.84
Select
-36%

1 year subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

7.10
Select
-41%

Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.

Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.

By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.

Subscribe

You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper

Thank you!

Latest See more