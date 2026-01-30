Presentation held for 4th volume of '44 Days – The Historic Victory' [PHOTOS]

30 January 2026 12:24 (UTC+04:00)

The Azerbaijan Culture Ministry and the Republic "Memory Book" Editorial Board, in collaboration with the Yasamal District Executive Authority and the YAP Yasamal District Organization, held a presentation ceremony for the 4th volume of the multi-volume work titled "44 Days – The Historic Victory", Azernews reports.

The publication gathers encyclopedic information about those who sacrificed their lives for the homeland. It immortalizes their names and memories, honoring their ultimate sacrifice.

The Republic "Memory Book" project has been focused on gathering and publishing materials about Azerbaijani citizens who perished, went missing, were taken as prisoners, or became hostages during various historical periods of tragedy and war. It also includes those who demonstrated heroism in defense of the country's territorial integrity.

To date, nearly twenty volumes of the Republic "Memory Book" have been published. In 2017, the editorial board collaborated with the Working Group of the State Commission on Captive, Missing, and Hostage Citizens, which operates under the State Security Service, to conduct research and prepare a four-volume (in two languages) publication.

Additionally, in memory of those who fell as martyrs during the 44-day Patriotic War, four volumes of books have been printed. The "Victory - 75 and Victory 80: The Struggle and Resolve of the Azerbaijani People" books were also published. These works commemorate the significance of the victory over fascism, highlighting the heroism and courage of Azerbaijani citizens who fought against Nazi Germany from 1941 to 1945. The books offer unique insights into Azerbaijani women who showed exceptional bravery during the war, as well as those who were awarded the title of Hero of the Soviet Union.

In collaboration with "Bakı Xəbər" newspaper, the editorial board has published 10 books as part of the "Martyrs are Immortal, the Homeland is Indivisible!" series, dedicated to the memory of those who lost their lives in the Karabakh War.

Moreover, 8 documentary films have been produced under the "The Stone of the Homeland... or the Epic of 44 Days" project and presented to the public.

The editorial board also emphasized that the "Heydar Aliyev Memory Book" was published in honor of the 100th anniversary of the birth of the National Leader Heydar Aliyev. The book highlights the life and work of the legendary leader, reflecting his immense contributions to Azerbaijan's development and his legacy.