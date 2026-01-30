Azernews.Az

Saturday January 31 2026

LG posts record revenue profit dips on weak TV sales

30 January 2026 23:33 (UTC+04:00)
LG posts record revenue profit dips on weak TV sales

Despite posting record annual revenue, LG Electronics saw its operating profit fall sharply last year. Operating profit declined 27.5 percent year on year to 2.48 trillion won ($1.71 billion), weighed down by weak television sales and one-off costs related to a large-scale voluntary retirement program, Azernews reports, citing Korean media.

