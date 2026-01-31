Production resumes at Kazakhstan’s Tengiz oil field

31 January 2026 22:55 (UTC+04:00)

Oil production has resumed at the Tengiz oil field in Kazakhstan, Azernews reports, citing the country’s Ministry of Energy.

The first well, GZU-52, was successfully brought back into operation. Technological facilities at the Production and Booster Facility (PBF) have been restarted and are currently operating under normal conditions.

At present, five wells have been put back into service. Technical teams from Tengizchevroil are continuing preparations to commission the GZU-53 group metering unit. Production volumes will be increased gradually as system parameters stabilize and full operational safety is ensured.

Earlier, on January 26, the Second Generation Plant (SGP) was also successfully restarted. The plant is currently operating using feedstock supplied from the already active Korolevskoye field.

The Ministry of Energy of Kazakhstan and the national oil company KazMunayGas are providing comprehensive support to the operator to help the project reach its planned capacity as quickly as possible. To ensure direct coordination of restoration efforts at production sites, Deputy Energy Minister Kairkhan Tutkysbayev is currently present at the facilities.

It should be recalled that in January, oil production was suspended at the Tengiz and Korolevskoye fields located in the Atyrau region. The decision was taken due to issues affecting certain energy distribution systems at industrial facilities.