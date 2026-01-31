Azerbaijan establishes transparent organ donation and transplantation management system

31 January 2026 13:15 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijan has established a unified and transparent management system for organ donation and transplantation, the Deputy Minister of Health, Nadir Zeynalov, said during a scientific-practical roundtable in Baku, Azernews reports.

He noted that in 2022, the Ministry of Health created the Coordination Center for Organ Donation and Transplantation. Since its establishment, the center has systematized transplant operations, registration of donors and recipients, formation of waiting lists, and monitoring of procedures across the country.

“Before the center was established, transplantations were sporadic, and there was no unified statistical record. Today, all processes are carried out based on transparent mechanisms, donors’ consent is verified through special procedures, and ethical issues are strictly monitored,” Zeynalov said.

He added that efforts to digitalize the transplantation system are being implemented in phased stages.