US approves possible $9 billion patriot missile sale to Saudi Arabia
The United States Department of State has approved a potential sale of Patriot air and missile defense systems and related equipment to Saudi Arabia, valued at approximately $9 billion, Azernews reports, citing the announcement was made by the Pentagon.
According to the Pentagon, Lockheed Martin will serve as the principal contractor for the sale of Patriot Advanced Capability-3 Missile Segment Enhancement (PAC-3 MSE) interceptors.
The approval follows a request from Saudi Arabia to purchase 730 PAC-3 MSE missiles, the statement said.
The Pentagon added that the proposed sale would not alter the military balance in the Middle East and would not negatively affect US defense readiness.
Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.
Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.
By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.
You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper
Thank you!