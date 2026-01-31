US approves possible $9 billion patriot missile sale to Saudi Arabia

31 January 2026 11:35 (UTC+04:00)

The United States Department of State has approved a potential sale of Patriot air and missile defense systems and related equipment to Saudi Arabia, valued at approximately $9 billion, Azernews reports, citing the announcement was made by the Pentagon.

According to the Pentagon, Lockheed Martin will serve as the principal contractor for the sale of Patriot Advanced Capability-3 Missile Segment Enhancement (PAC-3 MSE) interceptors.

The approval follows a request from Saudi Arabia to purchase 730 PAC-3 MSE missiles, the statement said.

The Pentagon added that the proposed sale would not alter the military balance in the Middle East and would not negatively affect US defense readiness.