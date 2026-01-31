Any conflict in Middle East would have major regional consequences, Iranian official says

31 January 2026 18:35 (UTC+04:00)

Any conflict in the Middle East would have serious regional repercussions, Ali Shamkhani, an adviser to Iran’s Supreme Leader, said in an interview with Lebanon’s Al Mayadeen television channel, Azernews reports

According to Shamkhani, any spark could quickly turn into a fire that spirals out of control.

He stressed that Iran’s current priority is to be fully prepared to respond to any potential threat.

The senior official noted that Tehran understands the geography of the region, its own capabilities, and its defense potential better than any external force.

Shamkhani also warned countries adopting what he described as unfriendly positions toward Iran against provoking escalation. “Any action reflecting hostile intentions toward Iran will be met with an appropriate, effective, and deterrent response,” he said.

He added that Iran does not limit the geography of a possible confrontation to the maritime domain alone, noting that the country has already prepared broader and more technologically advanced scenarios.