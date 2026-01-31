Writer’s House hosts inaugural ‘Yüksəliş’ series on Azerbaijani language and ideology [PHOTOS]

31 January 2026 17:35 (UTC+04:00)

The “Yüksəliş” competition continues to expand its initiatives aimed at enriching the personal development and worldviews of its winners, introducing a new series of programs in the first half of 2026. Azernews reports that within this framework, the Literature Support Fund hosted a series of meetings under the title “Yüksəliş at the Writer’s House.”

According to the competition’s Working Group, the series is designed to deepen understanding among leaders of key concepts emphasized by President Ilham Aliyev, including the promotion of Azerbaijani identity, the advancement of national culture, and the preservation of moral and national values. Particular attention is given to the Azerbaijani language, which the President has highlighted as a cornerstone of national identity, statehood, and strategic governance. In this context, the language is recognized not only as a tool for communication but also as a carrier of national ideology and intellectual responsibility.

The inaugural session of the series brought together prominent figures, including Farah Aliyeva, Head of the Department of Humanitarian Policy, Diaspora, Multiculturalism, and Religious Affairs of the Presidential Administration and Chairperson of the “Yüksəliş” Organizing Committee; ADA University Rector Hafiz Pashayev; founders of the “Writer’s House,” philologist and literature scholar Professor Edibe Pashayeva and literary scholar Professor Tahsin Mutallimov; and Farhad Hajiyev, Deputy Minister of Youth and Sports and Head of the “Yüksəliş” Working Group.

The event opened with remarks by Shafag Mehraliyeva, Executive Director of the “Writer’s House,” who provided detailed information on the project’s objectives and content. She noted that the sessions would feature expert speakers from the Writer’s House, who would analyze the influence of literature, language, and national heritage on leadership and governance from both scientific and practical perspectives.

The first meeting featured a presentation by academician Nizami Jafarov on “The Ideological Foundations of the Azerbaijani Language.” The session brought together the winners of the “Yüksəliş” competition and members of the Working Group at the Writer’s House, located in Icherisheher, which is the former residence of Mir Jalal, a prominent 20th-century Azerbaijani writer, scholar, and educator.

Academician Jafarov delivered an in-depth discussion on the historical development, ideological significance, and state-building importance of the Azerbaijani language, sharing his insights with the winners. The session also included an interactive discussion during which participants’ questions were addressed, fostering an engaging and dynamic exchange of ideas.

Established by a decree signed by President Ilham Aliyev on July 26, 2019, the “Yüksəliş” competition provides winners with a one-year personal development plan guided by mentors, alongside a monetary award of 20,000 Azerbaijani manats for self-improvement.

The sixth edition of the “Yüksəliş” competition was formally approved by a presidential decree on December 10, 2025, continuing a legacy of nurturing the next generation of Azerbaijani leaders and intellectuals.