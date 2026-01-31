Leyla Aliyeva visits “Azerbaijan Room” at UN Geneva Office [PHOTOS]

31 January 2026 01:53 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov

On January 30, Leyla Aliyeva visited the "Azerbaijan Room" at the United Nations office in Geneva, Switzerland.

Leyla Aliyeva was briefed on the design concept and national elements used in the "Azerbaijan Room". It was mentioned that few countries have their own rooms at the UN Geneva office. These rooms serve as venues for various sessions and meetings during UN events. In this regard, the "Azerbaijan Room" at the UN Geneva office plays a pivotal role in showcasing nation’s heritage and presence.

The "Azerbaijan Room," set up at the UN Geneva office by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, features the up-to-date equipment, enabling the hosting of meetings and conferences.

The design of the room features various national elements, including photos depicting Azerbaijan’s rich nature, history, as well as the elements of Shabaka, Azerbaijani traditional stained glass technique. Moreover, it also highlights the Garabagh carpet, and Azerbaijani musical instruments - tar, kamancha and gaval - essential for Mugham.