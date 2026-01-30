Deezer licenses AI tool to Sacem

30 January 2026 19:22 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

The music streaming platform Deezer has granted licenses for its artificial intelligence-based detection technology to the French agency Sacem. This landmark commercial agreement is aimed at combating music fraud and reflects Deezer’s commitment to broader adoption of AI tools across the music industry, Azernews reports.

The deal comes as the growing capabilities of AI are blurring the line between human-created and machine-generated music, enabling a new type of streaming fraud. In these schemes, fraudsters upload thousands of AI-generated tracks designed to trigger algorithmic recommendations and collect royalties—payments intended for artists and songwriters for the use of their work.

Deezer reported that in 2025, it successfully identified and removed up to 85% of fraudulent AI-generated streams from its royalty pool, flagging more than 13.4 million tracks using its AI detection system.

Currently, the platform receives about 60,000 AI-generated tracks per day, accounting for roughly 39% of total daily uploads, compared to just 10% in January of last year.

The detection tool works by analyzing audio signals for patterns characteristic of AI music generators, such as Suno and Udio, detecting subtle anomalies that are inaudible to the human ear. Deezer trained the system on a database of 94 million songs and filed two patents for the technology in 2024.

This technology could revolutionize how the music industry handles AI-generated content. Beyond fraud prevention, it may eventually be used to verify the authenticity of new tracks, ensure fair royalty distribution, and even help AI and human artists collaborate safely without unintended exploitation. As AI continues to create increasingly convincing music, tools like Deezer’s detection system could become essential for maintaining the integrity of streaming platforms worldwide.