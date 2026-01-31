New dawn for Azerbaijan’s financial markets: why recent IPO announcements matter

31 January 2026 19:40 (UTC+04:00)

Last week marked a significant milestone for Azerbaijan’s financial markets. One of the country’s major banks announced plans to launch an initial public offering (IPO) within the year—a development that may seem routine for established market economies, but for Azerbaijan, a nation still transitioning to a full-fledged market economy, it is momentous.

