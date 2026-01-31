Number of foreign workers in Japan hits record 2.57 million

31 January 2026 19:10 (UTC+04:00)

As of the end of October last year, the number of foreign workers in Japan reached a new record of more than 2.57 million, marking the 13th consecutive year of growth amid persistent labor shortages, Azernews reported, citing Japanese media.

The total number of foreign workers stood at 2,571,037, representing an 11.7% increase year-on-year. The largest group of foreign workers came from Vietnam, the report said.

The data were released against the backdrop of preparations for the House of Representatives election scheduled for February 8. The election campaign has brought renewed attention to issues surrounding the integration of foreign nationals into society, including debates over tightening admission rules and strengthening social cohesion.

The number of workplaces employing foreign nationals also reached a record 371,215, up 8.5% compared to the previous year. According to Japan’s Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare, small enterprises with fewer than 30 employees accounted for 63.1% of all such workplaces.

The manufacturing sector employed the largest number of foreign workers, with 635,075 people, accounting for 24.7% of the total. This was followed by the services sector, excluding food and beverage delivery services, with 391,946 workers. The healthcare and social welfare sector, including long-term care, recorded the highest growth rate, rising by 25.6% year-on-year.

Meanwhile, the number of foreign nationals holding special visas for skilled workers, which allow employment in labor-shortage sectors, increased by 38.3% to 286,225.

By nationality, Vietnamese workers ranked first, totaling 605,906 people, or 23.6% of the total. They were followed by Chinese workers with 431,949 people (16.8%) and Filipino workers with 260,869 people (10.1%).