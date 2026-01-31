US Embassy in Türkiye scales back social media updates amid US government shutdown

31 January 2026 21:50 (UTC+04:00)

The US Embassy in Türkiye stated on Saturday that its social media channels will not be updated regularly until full operations resume, except for urgent safety and security announcements. The move comes as the US government entered a temporary shutdown after Congress failed to pass a funding law, Azernews reports, citing Yeni Safak.

In a notice posted on its social media accounts, the embassy attributed the reduced online activity to the funding lapse but noted that scheduled passport and visa services in the US and at overseas diplomatic missions are expected to continue “as conditions permit.” The embassy directed those seeking information on services and operating status to the travel.state.gov website.

The US government began a partial shutdown early Saturday after lawmakers did not reach an agreement on a spending bill before the deadline. Such shutdowns typically affect non-essential federal operations and can disrupt diplomatic communications and public outreach, though critical and security-related functions often remain active.