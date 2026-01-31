Azerbaijan’s agricultural exports gain momentum as non-oil trade expands
When Azerbaijan speaks of economic diversification, the conversation often gravitates toward manufacturing, logistics, or green energy. Yet beneath these high-profile ambitions lies a quieter, more consistent engine of non-oil growth: fruit and vegetable production and exports. Far from being a secondary sector, agriculture—particularly horticulture—has emerged as one of the most reliable drivers of Azerbaijan’s non-oil export performance, rooted as much in history as in modern market dynamics.
Access to paid information is limited
Find the plan that suits you best.
1 month subscription
Full digital access to all news for 1 month
3 months subscription
Full digital access to all news for 3 months
6 months subscription
Full digital access to all news for 6 months
1 year subscription
Full digital access to all news for 1 year
Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.
Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.
By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.
You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper
Thank you!