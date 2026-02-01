Trump confirms start of talks on Greenland, hopes for “good deal” for both Washington, Europe

1 February 2026 10:00 (UTC+04:00)

Elnur Enveroglu

U.S. President Donald Trump has confirmed that negotiations regarding Greenland have begun, expressing hope that the outcome will be a “good deal” for both Washington and Europe.

As reported by Azernews, Trump made the remarks while speaking to reporters.

“We have started negotiations,” he said in response to questions about whether he had been in contact with European leaders on the issue of Greenland.

“I hope it will be a good deal for everyone. From a national security perspective, it is a very important agreement. I believe we will reach a deal,” the U.S. President added.