Iran’s Supreme Leader warns US of regional consequences if war erupts

1 February 2026 18:23 (UTC+04:00)

Nazrin Abdul

Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, said the United States should understand that any war in the region would have widespread consequences. His remarks came during a meeting in Tehran with a group of Iranian citizens, marking the start of the 47th anniversary celebrations of the Islamic Revolution, Azernews reports.

Khamenei noted that the U.S. frequently speaks of war and of deploying aircraft and other means, which he described as a recurring issue. He added that Washington has repeatedly emphasized that “all options are on the table,” referring to the possibility of military action.

The Supreme Leader stressed that Iran is not afraid of such threats. “Iran is not the party that initiates war, and we do not seek to oppress anyone or attack any country. However, we will confront and respond to any aggressor,” he said.

The remarks follow last June’s incidents, when the United States reportedly carried out airstrikes on Iranian nuclear facilities, causing damage to the sites. In retaliation, Iran claimed it targeted a U.S. military base in Qatar.