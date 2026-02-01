Russia sends new grain shipment to Armenia via Azerbaijan transit route
Another batch of grain wagons has been shipped from Russia to Armenia through Azerbaijan’s transit corridor, Azernews reports.
According to the information, 25 grain wagons with a total weight of 1,746 tons passed through Azerbaijani territory today en route to the Republic of Armenia.
To date, a total of 285 grain wagons - approximately 19,900 tons - have been transported from Russia to Armenia via Azerbaijan.
It should be noted that on January 11, a train consisting of 18 wagons loaded with 979 tons of AI-92 automotive fuel was sent from Bilajari station to Boyuk Kesik.
The cargo was delivered to Armenia via transit through Georgia. On January 9, a total of 2,698 tons of fuel (48 wagons) - including 1,742 tons of AI-95 gasoline and 956 tons of diesel - was also sent from Bilajari station to Armenia.
The first fuel shipment from Azerbaijan to Armenia was dispatched on December 18, 2025.
Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.
Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.
By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.
You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper
Thank you!