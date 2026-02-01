Russia sends new grain shipment to Armenia via Azerbaijan transit route

1 February 2026 16:55 (UTC+04:00)

Another batch of grain wagons has been shipped from Russia to Armenia through Azerbaijan’s transit corridor, Azernews reports.

According to the information, 25 grain wagons with a total weight of 1,746 tons passed through Azerbaijani territory today en route to the Republic of Armenia.

To date, a total of 285 grain wagons - approximately 19,900 tons - have been transported from Russia to Armenia via Azerbaijan.

It should be noted that on January 11, a train consisting of 18 wagons loaded with 979 tons of AI-92 automotive fuel was sent from Bilajari station to Boyuk Kesik.

The cargo was delivered to Armenia via transit through Georgia. On January 9, a total of 2,698 tons of fuel (48 wagons) - including 1,742 tons of AI-95 gasoline and 956 tons of diesel - was also sent from Bilajari station to Armenia.

The first fuel shipment from Azerbaijan to Armenia was dispatched on December 18, 2025.