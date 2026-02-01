Turkiye communicates conditions for troop withdrawal from northern Syria to Damascus

1 February 2026 15:49 (UTC+04:00)

Turkiye has conveyed to the current Damascus authorities the conditions under which it would consider withdrawing its troops from anti-terror operation zones in Syria, Azernews reports, citing Turkish media.

According to information, Ankara is prepared to pull its forces from Syria if the following conditions are met: the central government of Damascus is established across the country, Turkiye’s borders are secured, and the threat of terrorism is neutralized.

The report also notes that the United States has reportedly ended its support for the YPG militants, who form the backbone of the so-called “Syrian Democratic Forces” (SDF). Turkiye highlights that after a decade, Washington has aligned with Ankara’s long-standing position that “you cannot fight one terrorist organization (ISIS) using another criminal group.”

The article recalls recent agreements on integrating YPG fighters into the Syrian National Army and subsequent successful operations by Damascus against remaining YPG forces, noting that “even the Americans have expressed frustration over YPG actions.”

Sources in Ankara said that administrative structures in Turkish-controlled operation zones are gradually being transferred under Syrian government authority. “As state control strengthens, personnel sent from Turkiye to assist the Syrian population are beginning to return home. For example, police and gendarmerie personnel sent to assist local forces in Afrin have completed their duties and returned to Turkiye. Security in Afrin has been handed over to the Syrian government, although Turkish troops remain in their bases,” they added.

Previously, the Turkish Ministry of National Defense dismissed claims about reducing the Turkish Armed Forces’ control in the “Operation Peace Spring” area as “disinformation.” A ministry official emphasized: “Turkish Armed Forces operations in northern Syria continue and are coordinated with the Syrian government.”