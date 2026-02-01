Zelensky announces new dates for Abu Dhabi talks on Ukraine crisis
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has announced new dates for the upcoming negotiations in Abu Dhabi aimed at addressing the situation in Ukraine, Azernews reports.
In a message posted on his Telegram channel, Zelensky
stated:
“Our negotiation team has recently provided an update. The dates for the next trilateral meeting have been set for February 4 and 5 in Abu Dhabi.”
According to the president, “Ukraine is prepared for substantive discussions and is committed to ensuring that the outcome brings us closer to a real and dignified end to the conflict.”
