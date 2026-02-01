Zelensky announces new dates for Abu Dhabi talks on Ukraine crisis

1 February 2026 17:51 (UTC+04:00)

Nazrin Abdul Read more

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has announced new dates for the upcoming negotiations in Abu Dhabi aimed at addressing the situation in Ukraine, Azernews reports.

In a message posted on his Telegram channel, Zelensky stated:

“Our negotiation team has recently provided an update. The dates for the next trilateral meeting have been set for February 4 and 5 in Abu Dhabi.”

According to the president, “Ukraine is prepared for substantive discussions and is committed to ensuring that the outcome brings us closer to a real and dignified end to the conflict.”