Alexander Volkanovski defeats Diego Lopez to retain featherweight title at UFC 325

1 February 2026 14:22 (UTC+04:00)

Nazrin Abdul

Australian mixed martial artist Alexander Volkanovski defeated Brazilian fighter Diego Lopez in the main event of UFC 325, held in Sydney, winning by unanimous decision after five rounds. With the victory, Volkanovski successfully defended his UFC featherweight championship, Azernews reports.

It should be noted that Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) is a full-contact combat sport that combines techniques from boxing, wrestling, Brazilian jiu-jitsu, Muay Thai, and other martial arts. The Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) is the world’s largest MMA promotion, featuring top fighters across multiple weight classes. The featherweight division, in which Volkanovski competes, is highly competitive and celebrated for its speed, technique, and endurance.

At UFC 325, Volkanovski maintained control throughout the match, showcasing tactical striking and grappling skills against Lopez. The victory reinforces his position as one of the world’s leading featherweight fighters and highlights Australia’s growing influence in the sport.