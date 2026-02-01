Azernews.Az

Sunday February 1 2026

Azerbaijan’s social insurance contributions triple from 2018 to 2025

1 February 2026 15:20 (UTC+04:00)
Nazrin Abdul
In recent years, the growth of employment opportunities, wages, and labor contracts in Azerbaijan has contributed to a continuous increase in mandatory social insurance contributions to the State Social Protection Fund.

