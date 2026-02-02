President Ilham Aliyev addresses Azerbaijani youth on occasion of Youth Day

2 February 2026 11:20 (UTC+04:00)

President Ilham Aliyev addressed the youth of Azerbaijan on the occasion of February 2 - the Day of Azerbaijani Youth, Azernews reports.

"Dear youth!

I cordially congratulate you on the occasion of February 2 – the Day of Azerbaijani Youth, and I wish each of you robust health, high spirits, and every success in your future endeavors.

Thirty years ago, at the initiative of National Leader Heydar Aliyev, the first All-Republican Youth Forum was held, serving as a broad and open platform for discussion. The tradition of marking that day as Youth Day and the regular organization of such forums prove that youth policy is a top priority of our state’s socially oriented agenda. Over the past decades, state programs have created a favorable environment for youth’s personal development and increased socio-political activity, further strengthening their role in state-building.

It is gratifying that a modern, intellectual generation has emerged in Azerbaijan today – one that is deeply attached to our national and moral values while keeping pace with global development trends. Today, you are a driving force enhancing the power of our state across all fields, from the economy to science and culture. Every step you take toward strengthening civil society and preserving and promoting our rich cultural heritage on the international stage is an expression of our people's loyalty to universal ideals.

It is as a result of the comprehensive conditions created by our state and the spirit of patriotism instilled in our youth that, during the 44-day Patriotic War – a great test for the young generation of Azerbaijan – our youth demonstrated unparalleled heroism. The majority of the heroes who put an end to 30 years of occupation and showcased our nation’s determination for victory to the entire world were young people. This chronicle of Victory stands as an eternal symbol of the Azerbaijani youth’s boundless love for the Motherland and their unshakable will.

I am confident that in the new renaissance period of our modern history, Azerbaijani youth will continue to make worthy contributions to the future development of our state through their innovative potential and creative energy," the address reads.