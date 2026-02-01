Elon Musk says SpaceX blocked Russia’s “unauthorized” use of Starlink
Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla and founder of SpaceX, announced on Sunday that the company has successfully disrupted Russia’s “unauthorized” attempts to access the Starlink satellite internet network.
“Looks like the steps we took to stop the unauthorized use of Starlink by Russia have worked. Let us know if more needs to be done,” Musk wrote on his X account, Azernews reports.
The statement follows remarks from Ukraine’s Digital Transformation Minister Mykhailo Fedorov, who confirmed that Kyiv has been coordinating with SpaceX to prevent Moscow from using Starlink to guide drones on the battlefield.
Starlink has played a critical role in Ukraine’s communications infrastructure since the start of the war, making efforts to restrict its misuse a priority for Kyiv and SpaceX.
