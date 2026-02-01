Azernews.Az

Disney set to report Q1 2026 earnings amid CEO search and industry turmoil
Nazrin Abdul
The Walt Disney Company will release its fiscal 2026 first-quarter earnings on February 2, with analysts forecasting 3%–5% year-over-year revenue growth to between $25.6 billion and $25.9 billion. The results come as the entertainment giant continues its search for a new CEO, with the company previously signaling that Bob Iger’s successor will be named in “early 2026.”

