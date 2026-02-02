France hosts International Transport Forum (ITF) corporate partnership board week [PHOTOS]

2 February 2026 10:22 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov

The Corporate Partnership Board Week of the International Transport Forum (ITF) has been held in France, Azernews reports, citing the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport of Azerbaijan.

ITF Secretary-General Young Tae Kim, speaking at the opening event, highlighted the decisive role of partnerships in building sustainable transport systems. He praised Azerbaijan’s intention to contribute to a more interconnected world during its presidency of the Forum.

Azerbaijan’s Ambassador to France, Leyla Abdullayeva, emphasized that the country has put forward important initiatives within the framework of its ITF presidency. She noted that a policy recommendation on digital connectivity and the development of urban transport has been prepared, active participation in global platforms has been ensured, and Azerbaijan’s contribution to ITF research platforms has been expanded.

Aliş Ismayilov, a representative of the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport on a business trip to Paris, stated that in the modern era, sustainable transport is based not only on infrastructure, but also on governance, coordination, data, and trust. He also spoke about the coordinated operation of different modes of transport in Azerbaijan, stressing that the establishment of the Transport Coordination Council, the Transit Cargo Transportation Coordination Council, and AZCON Holding represents an important mechanism in this regard.

Azerbaijan was also represented on the panel titled “Governance of Sustainable Transport.”

It was noted that active participation in the Corporate Partnership Board Week once again demonstrates Azerbaijan’s strong interest in strengthening dialogue and cooperation for the future of transport.