2 February 2026 00:21 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

The U.S. Department of Justice has recently released a new batch of documents related to the late financier Jeffrey Epstein, reigniting global scrutiny over his network of contacts, alleged activities, and political connections, Azernews reports.

The newly disclosed materials, widely referred to as the “Epstein files,” include correspondence, photographs, and internal records that have triggered intense debate and media coverage across multiple countries.

Below is a summary of the key claims and allegations circulating in international media, based on the released documents. It is important to note that many of these references are allegations, unverified claims, or mentions in documents, and do not in themselves constitute proof of criminal wrongdoing.

Ukraine, geopolitics, and elite discussions

According to the files, Epstein allegedly exchanged messages with a member of the Rothschild family in 2014, following the Maidan events in Ukraine. In the correspondence, Epstein reportedly described the turmoil in Ukraine as creating “many opportunities,” while the Rothschild family member suggested meeting to discuss Ukraine in more detail.

Links to Morocco’s phosphate sector

The documents also reference an alleged relationship between Epstein and Mostafa Terrab, CEO and chairman of Morocco’s state-owned phosphate giant OCP Group. In early 2012, Epstein reportedly told an Emirati businessman that he planned to have breakfast with Terrab in Morocco.

British royal controversy

Photographs included in the latest release reportedly show Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor (formerly Prince Andrew) in a compromising setting with a woman. Separately, UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer has been quoted as saying that anyone with relevant information about Epstein should be prepared to testify before the U.S. Congress, emphasizing that the interests of Epstein’s victims must come first.

France and Russia

The files reportedly list members of the far-right Le Pen family as assets allegedly linked to Russian financing, according to claims circulating from the disclosed materials.

Türkiye-related allegations

One of the most controversial claims involves the Rixos Hotel in Antalya, which is alleged in the documents to have been used to procure underage girls for Epstein. Names of individuals allegedly linked to educational institutions connected to the hotel have been circulated, and Turkish media report that an investigation into the hotel has been launched. These claims remain highly sensitive and legally unproven.

Middle East, Türkiye, Russia, and Syria correspondence

Alleged communications attributed to Epstein discuss advance warnings among states regarding militant groups and regional developments, including claims that:

Türkiye warned extremist groups about impending attacks in Iraq,

Russia allegedly warned President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan in advance about a coup attempt,

The U.S. allegedly warned ISIS about developments around Palmyra.

These assertions have not been independently verified.

Sports and celebrity references

The files claim that Epstein scheduled two business meetings with Lionel Messi in 2011. No evidence has been presented to suggest wrongdoing by the footballer.

Trump, Syria, and private messages

In alleged private messages between Epstein and an unidentified user named “Terje,” Epstein reportedly speculated about then-President Donald Trump’s decision to withdraw U.S. troops from Syria, suggesting it signaled a broader strategic plan involving Türkiye, Saudi Arabia, and the Kurds.

Nordic royalty

The documents also contain claims that:

Princess Sofia of Sweden socialized with Epstein during trips to Africa,

Crown Princess Mette-Marit of Norway exchanged personal messages with Epstein and is mentioned frequently in the files. Some claims circulating online go as far as alleging a pregnancy, though no credible confirmation has been provided.

Russia and intelligence allegations

Citing the Daily Mail, the files revive allegations that Epstein’s operation functioned as a “honeypot” intelligence scheme, allegedly involving Russian women and the collection of compromising material (“kompromat”) on high-profile global figures. The documents further claim that Epstein maintained contact with Russian-linked individuals and movements, including figures associated with the pro-Kremlin Nashi youth movement.

One particularly explosive allegation claims that a Russian activist participated in Epstein-hosted events involving U.S. politicians and businessmen, and that Epstein privately discussed sexually transmitted diseases in correspondence with Bill Gates. These claims remain unproven and legally contested.

What comes next

The DOJ release has intensified calls for transparency, further investigations, and testimony from individuals named in the documents. Authorities in several countries are reportedly reviewing whether the material warrants formal inquiries. Meanwhile, legal experts caution that being named in the files does not imply guilt, stressing the need to distinguish between documented contact, alleged behavior, and proven criminal acts.