$2.6 million invested in 22 startups in 2025, says IRIA Chair

A total of $2.62 million in investment was attracted by 22 startups in 2025, according to Farid Osmanov, Chairman of the Board of the Innovation and Digital Development Agency (IRIA).

As reported by Azernews, speaking at a press conference today on the agency’s annual performance, Osmanov noted that the number of residents registered at the technopark has reached 165 to date.

“Over the past year alone, 47 companies were issued registration certificates at the technopark, including four foreign and 43 local companies,” he said.

Osmanov also highlighted progress in the Digital Document Management System, noting that 17 educational institutions and 16 business entities were integrated into the system last year.

“More than 1,300 organizations have now been integrated into the Digital Document Management System, resulting in savings of over 31 million pages, which is equivalent to preserving approximately 5,700 trees. This technology has become one of the successful projects contributing to the development of a green society,” he added.