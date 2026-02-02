SOCAR considers expanding use of drones and advanced monitoring technologies

2 February 2026 15:31 (UTC+04:00)

Nazrin Abdul Read more

The State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) is exploring the expanded use of remote monitoring technologies, including drones and data modeling tools, to improve the assessment of its assets.

As reported by Azernews, Bora Engin, Manager for Digitalization and Operational Technologies at SOCAR Downstream, shared these insights during an interview with Honeywell’s Communications Director, Nadiya Dubani.

Engin noted that SOCAR plans to scale these technologies across other facilities and business segments, including its upstream operations.

He emphasized that digitalization has significantly enhanced data accuracy and transparency across the company’s operations.

“The installation of sensors and cameras has enabled real-time monitoring and early leak detection, reducing false alarms and strengthening rapid response capabilities,” Engin said. “The data we collect can also be used to forecast future energy savings. Wireless, battery-powered solutions are especially valuable for remote sites. These technologies help personnel adopt new tools while setting new standards for operational excellence and environmental responsibility.”

Engin explained that SOCAR selected Honeywell for its proven, reliable, and innovative solutions.

“The plug-and-play simplicity of the Signal Scout solution and its minimal configuration requirements shortened deployment timelines and reduced cost risks,” he said. “Sensors are magnetically mounted and easily repositioned, while cameras help accurately identify the location and volume of emissions. Integration was carried out with early infrastructure planning and close coordination between maintenance and operations teams, ensuring seamless compatibility with existing plant systems.”

Following the implementation of Honeywell’s solutions, SOCAR has seen notable improvements in its emissions monitoring capabilities, Engin added.

“We can now detect leaks in real time and respond immediately, which has helped reduce unintentional emissions and operational losses,” he said. “While precise reporting methodologies are still being refined, early results show a significant reduction in time spent on manual data collection and improved compliance with ISO 14001 standards. Continuous monitoring and data analytics have also enabled us to forecast and achieve energy savings across all our facilities.”